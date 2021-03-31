China logs over 151,000 public interest lawsuits in 2020
BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese prosecutors handled a total of 151,260 public interest lawsuits in 2020, according to statistics released by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).
The cases covered areas including wildlife protection, cultural heritage conservation, live-streaming sales and food and drug safety, the SPP said.
China will improve the public interest litigation system for ecological and environmental protection, and explore a punitive compensation mechanism for civil public interest lawsuits involving food safety, as proposed in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).
In the next few years, prosecutors will step up efforts to deal with public interest litigation cases concerning public security, workplace safety, public health, bio-security and personal data protection, among other areas, SPP official Hu Weilie said.
