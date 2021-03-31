Toyota's global production rises in February on brisk sales in China

Xinhua) 11:20, March 31, 2021

TOKYO, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Japan's largest automaker Toyota said on Tuesday that its global production in February grew from a year earlier owing to brisk sales in its Chinese market.

The Aichi Prefecture-based carmaker said its global production in the reporting month expanded 6.8 percent year-on-year to 668,001 units.

The maker of the ubiquitous hybrid Prius and Corolla sedan models also said its global output rose for the sixth successive month in February as customer demand continued to return and supply chain issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic improved.

Toyota's domestic production marked a downturn, however, with output dropping 7.5 percent from the previous year to 244,048 units.

The automaker said this was due to a powerful earthquake that struck the northeastern region of the country last month, disrupting one of its parts suppliers as well as forcing some of Toyota's plants to temporarily suspend production.

As for the automaker's global sales in February, they hit a record for the month, climbing 9.2 percent to 711,698 vehicles, Toyota said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)