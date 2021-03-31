Video: We Are China

Creating stunning Domino patterns with playing cards

People's Daily Online) 10:23, March 31, 2021

Dominoes is a game, a sport, and is also a kind of culture.

A vlogger named Leng Feng, who now has over 900,000 followers,

builds his dominoes “kingdoms” using ordinary playing cards.

Whether the patterns are blooming flowers or word games

their colors, arrangement and sequencing require exquisite design and creativity,

and it usually takes at least a day from designing to setting up the cards.

Each creative video production will generate a visual feast for the eyes.

