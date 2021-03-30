Home>>
Highlights of 2021 Chinese athletics throw event
(Xinhua) 16:59, March 30, 2021
Liu Shiying of Shandong competes during the women's javelin throw final at a 2021 Chinese athletics throw event in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 30, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.