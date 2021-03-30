Chinese envoy proposes comprehensive solutions to Syrian issue

Xinhua) March 30, 2021

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China calls for an early resolution of the Syrian issue through comprehensive solutions including political, security, humanitarian and reconstruction means, Xie Xiaoyan, China's special envoy for Syria, said Monday.

As 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Xie said in an interview that the evolution of the crisis in the past 10 years has fully proved the issue can only be solved through political means instead of military options.

He noted that imposing solutions and seeking regime change will not work, calling for giving full play to the role of the United Nations.

Ceasefire and cessation of violence should go hand in hand with the fight against terrorism, he said.

In the past 10 years, China has always opposed external forces interfering in Syria's internal affairs, opposed the resolution of the issue by military means, and advocated peaceful and proper solution through inclusive and political dialogue.

China has firmly upheld that Syria's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be respected and safeguarded, Syria's future and destiny should be decided by the Syrian people, and a political settlement is the only realistic way out, said Xie.

Under the current circumstances, China once again calls for resolving the Syrian issue at an early date from four aspects, including upholding the general direction of political settlement, firmly opposing terrorism, earnestly improving the humanitarian situation, and providing support for economic and social reconstruction, Xie added.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, China has actively promoted dialogue among relevant parties, put forward various initiatives and proposals, and provided emergency humanitarian and anti-epidemic assistance to the Syrian people, he said.

Xie noted that some countries have imposed unilateral blockade and sanctions on Syria, flagrantly interfered in Syria's internal affairs, and politicized the humanitarian and refugee issues, worsening the humanitarian situation in Syria.

"These countries should ask themselves what historical responsibilities they should take on the dire humanitarian situation in Syria," said Xie, adding that the international community should work together to push for the lifting of blockade and sanctions against the Syrian people.

