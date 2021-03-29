Languages

Monday, March 29, 2021

Home>>

Job opportunities provided for villagers in China's Hebei Province

(Xinhua) 15:43, March 29, 2021

　　

Employees work in a garment factory in Nanhe District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, March 28, 2021. The local government has been taking measures to build up a variety of platforms in an effort to provide job opportunities for local villagers. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories