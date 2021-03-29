UK records another 3,862 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Xinhua) 09:30, March 29, 2021

LONDON, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Another 3,862 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,333,042, according to official figures released Sunday.

The country also reported another 19 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,592. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 30.1 million people, around 57 percent of all adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Twitter: "I'm absolutely thrilled that more than 30 million people have now had the jab across the UK -- including 650,000 vaccinations delivered yesterday."

"The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic," he said.

Meanwhile, the chief of National Health Service (NHS) England warned Sunday that Britons should not "squander the gains" made against coronavirus in recent months.

"Enormous progress" has been made, but it "does not mean job done", wrote Stephen Powis, NHS England national medical director, in the Sunday Telegraph.

Powis issued the warning ahead of further easing of lock restrictions on Monday, when the stay-at-home rule in England is scrapped and groups of up to six, or two households, will be allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens.

From April 12, non-essential retail, as well as restaurants and pubs, if serving people outdoors, will be allowed to reopen in England.

Powis warned that coronavirus could still "wreak more havoc and ill-health on a significant scale", citing concerns over variants.

The National Health Service (NHS) England has warned that Britain is going to face a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies from March 29 onwards.

The British government insisted the country is "on course" to meet its target of offering a first dose to the top nine priority groups by April 15 and all adults by the end of July.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)