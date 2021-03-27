China greenlights four sci-tech innovation IPOs

Xinhua) 14:15, March 27, 2021

China's securities regulator has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of four companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Jiangsu Maixinlin Aviation Science and Technology Corp., Shanghai Hollywave Electronic System Co., Ltd., Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Infosec Technologies Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June 2019 and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, has eased listing criteria but adopted higher requirements for information disclosure.

