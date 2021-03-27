S.Korea reports 505 more COVID-19 cases, 101,275 in total

Xinhua) 14:02, March 27, 2021

South Korea reported 505 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 101,275.

The daily caseload was up from 494 in the previous day, rising above 500 in 36 days since Feb. 19.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 126 were Seoul residents and 141 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,525.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,721. The total fatality rate stood at 1.70 percent.

A total of 845 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 93,475. The total recovery rate was 92.30 percent.

The country tested more than 7.57 million people, among whom 7,396,119 tested negative for the virus and 75,174 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 792,274 people with 5,232 fully vaccinated.

