China's non-cash payments top 4,000 trln yuan in 2020
The non-cash payments handled by Chinese banks maintained steady expansion in 2020, with mobile payments sustaining growth momentum in previous quarters, data from the central bank showed.
The amount of money involved in non-cash payments, including commercial papers, bank cards and online payment vehicles, totaled 4,013.01 trillion yuan (about 613.84 trillion U.S. dollars) last year, up 6.18 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.
In the fourth quarter alone, the volume of non-cash payments climbed 10.29 percent from the previous year to 1,069.33 trillion yuan.
Specifically, mobile payments sustained an upward trend in 2020, with the total volume jumping 24.5 percent from a year earlier to 432.16 trillion yuan.
Bank card transactions amounted to 888 trillion yuan last year, a yearly increase of 0.18 percent, according to the central bank.
Photos
Related Stories
- Cashless, digital service forces banks to adapt
- New policy tool avoids holiday cash shortage
- $22K in cash thrown in trash returned to owner by honest couple
- Outbound cash flow slows in June
- 5-year-old in Qingdao tears large store of cash into pieces
- Central bank renews cash injection into market
- Sichuan mother burns over 100,000 RMB to ashes
- Real ‘money’ belt
- China's interbank money rates slip after cash injection
- Hangzhou Money Manager Goes Missing with Bln Yuan
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.