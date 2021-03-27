China's industrial profits surge 179 pct in Jan.-Feb.

Profits of China's major industrial firms surged 179 percent year on year in the first two months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Saturday.

When compared with the first two months of 2019, the figure represented a rise of 72.1 percent.

