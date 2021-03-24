Be a High-end Leader and a Futuristic Flagship - Audi's "8 Family" Strength to Convey Brand Confidence

The just-concluded 2021 National "Two Sessions" further clarified the action guidelines for China's economic development in the coming period, in which the general idea of building a new development pattern of a "dual circulation" development pattern, in which domestic economic cycle plays a leading role while international economic cycle remains its extension and supplement. The idea is further clarified, which provides a more favorable policy environment for Chinese automotive enterprises' sustainable development, especially joint-venture brands.

In June 2020, Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, the CEO of Volkswagen Group (China), said in an interview with the media that China had shown an upward trend in the complex international environment. As the first foreign car company to establish a joint-venture in China, Volkswagen is confident in China's market-opening and future development. It will continue to expand its investment in China and expand cooperation with the Chinese side. With the confidence of the parent brand and continued cooperation attitude, to a certain extent, also provided a warm soil of the luxury car pioneer role for its high-end brand, Audi.

As the oldest brand of luxury joint-venture cars, FAW-Volkswagen Audi, after completing the brand renewal in 2020, will insist on the following in the future period: no matter what kind of definite words are used, only to maintain the brand's status of "Noble Leader". In an era of innovation and breakthroughs, where does this confidence and strength come from?

In May 1988, FAW-Volkswagen Audi was awarded the first luxury car technology transfer contract in the history of China's automobile industry, which is also one of the pioneers of the integration of the new Chinese automobile industry into the world car-making flood. With 33 years of development, it has shown the significance of the new industrial wave of the Chinese auto industry to the world - perfecting and deeply cultivating the whole Chinese local market from talent chain, supply chain, capital chain to consumer habits, providing the industrial model and foundation for the later national brand-independent car-making and the current mushrooming Internet car-making.

With a complete vehicle R&D system and 33 years of experience in China's business and supply chain management, FAW-Volkswagen Audi has always formed a solid internal driving force for brand growth based on the future with nearly stringent standards, and to a certain extent, has also promoted the upgrade and evolution of the external related chain system. With this accumulation, the launch and promotion of Audi models in the Chinese market have a perfect and solid brand service backing. Therefore, Audi's flagship products, represented by Audi's "8 Family", are now rooted in the Chinese market with the value concept of "modern refinement" and have been recognized and favored by more and more users, which is finally evident.

In 2019, with the debut of Audi Q8, Audi's flagship coupe SUV, Audi's "8 Family" has completed its map in the luxury car segment. Audi A8L, the flagship sedan with all-round strength and digital technology, Audi Q8, the “drop-dead gorgeous” coupe SUV with "new luxury" aesthetics, Audi R8, the "sporty flagship" supercar Audi R8 with top racing pedigree, have become the most popular in their respective market segments.

The Audi A8L turned out to be the leading technology trend when it came out 20 years ago, and every iteration after that has been a breakthrough of ceiling in the large luxury car market. Among them, the new generation of Audi A8L, which is renewed from the inside out, refreshed and upgraded its look, feel, and experience for the target customers, as it is equipped with the world's first eABC active intelligent body control system, and it is one of the first in the same class model to have aluminum-alloy body construction.

The structure promotes the progress of lightweight technology in the industry featuring the concept of futurism; its young and sporty body lines take into account elegance and dynamics. In other technical configurations, the new Audi A8L is equipped with L3 level auto-following driving, Audi AI (remote) parking pilot and Audi AI remote garage pilot, Audi intelligent body balance system, multistep anti-corrosion protection, which is the strongest and safest system among the same level of models.

It is reported that in the first half of this year, the Audi A8L may have two new models released on the market, which will bring more futurism and attractiveness to the existing Audi flagship car group.

Although it is the youngest member of the Audi Q family, the avant-garde design of the Audi Q8 has gradually become an iconic model. As the luxury flagship model of the Q family, the Audi Q8 is equipped with the revolutionary quattro® all-wheel drive system. At the same time, the Audi Q8 is also equipped with adaptable air suspension and excellent NVH performance, making sure the passengers still have a smooth ride in the Audi Q8 even in the most complex terrain and road conditions. Audi Q8 is the only "new luxury" flagship SUV in its class that integrates sports, luxury, and off-road mode perfectly.

With the "Le Mans Legend" halo above the head, the Audi R8 exudes the sporty vibe of Audi's luxury sports-cars of all the time. Equipped with Audi’s powerful V8 and V10 engines, they have demonstrated the highest speed range among turbocharged engines and excellent peak torque under the verification of the Le Mans circuit. They equipped with Audi’s signature quattro® all-wheel drive system and super light body all thanks to the lightweight technology. Audi R8 continues being the legend of supercars.

Audi's "8 family" flagship model, as a master of Audi's car-making technology and an important carrier of Audi's luxury brand image, continues to refresh the standard of luxury cars. Committed to the product, technology and user experience, the Audi "8 family" keeps showing Chinese consumers the the motif of Audi: "enterprising, breaking through and leading the future” under its brand name of "modern and refined”.

Based on the brand vision of leading the future, using its own language and methods to continuously open the future horizons for user, which is the answer that FAW-Volkswagen Audi has handed over in the coming future. With 33 years of brand building, Audi relies on this confidence to radiate its glory on the Audi "8 family" flagship model, which deems to have a bright future in the Chinese market.

