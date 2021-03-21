"Avatar" continues to lead China box office chart

Xinhua) 15:22, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Re-released sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office chart on Saturday, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

Directed by James Cameron, the Oscar-winning film was renowned for its breathtaking visual effects. It generated a daily box office of 41.5 million yuan (about 6.37 million U.S. dollars) on its ninth day of re-release in China.

Domestic comedy "Hi, Mom" came in second, with another 19.5 million yuan added to its total box office of over 5.3 billion yuan.

In the third place was comedy-drama "Endgame," finishing the day with about 10.6 million yuan. It was followed by "Overall Planning," with a daily earning of 7.1 million yuan.