China's stamp tax revenue soars on robust capital market activities

Xinhua) 15:22, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's stamp tax revenue surged in the first two months of 2021 amid active transactions in the country's capital market, official data showed.

During the Jan.-Feb. period, stamp tax revenue soared 65.5 percent year on year to 100.4 billion yuan (about 15.42 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, stock trading stamp tax revenue rocketed 90.5 percent from the same period a year ago to 66.5 billion yuan.

China's fiscal revenue surged 18.7 percent year on year to 4.18 trillion yuan in the first two months, bouncing back from a 3.9-percent decline registered last year, according to the ministry.