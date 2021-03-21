China honors military logistics units, individuals

Xinhua) 13:34, March 21, 2021

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Central Military Commission has issued a circular honoring 10 military units and 20 individuals for their outstanding performance in logistics.

Over the past years, the Chinese army has provided combat-oriented assistance and meticulously managed logistics support for military training, national defense and military reform, as well as accomplishing urgent, tough and dangerous tasks, the circular noted.

Calling for actions to follow the examples of the honored units and individuals, the circular urged efforts to build strong and modernized logistics.