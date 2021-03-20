Languages

Saturday, March 20, 2021

British PM takes first jab of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in London

(Xinhua) 13:22, March 20, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) thumbs up after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday after reassuring the public it is "safe". (Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)


