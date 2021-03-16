Chinese envoy refutes 'groundless accusations' at UNHRC session

Chen Xu, China's Permanent Representative to the UN's Geneva office, called on countries, including the U.S., UK, and Australia, to stop interfering in other countries internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

Monday's remarks were made at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council when he briefed the situation in China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

China firmly opposes the "groundless accusation" made by the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and some EU countries on China's human rights, said Chen.