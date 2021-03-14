Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 14, 2021
China allocates 931.6 bln yuan for developing balanced education over 2016-2020

(Xinhua)    15:36, March 14, 2021

China allocated 931.6 billion yuan (about 143.7 billion U.S. dollars) for advancing the balanced development of compulsory education during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) period, the country's finance ministry said.

The country distributed a total of 587.7 billion yuan under the urban and rural compulsory educational expenditure assurance mechanism over the past five years.

In 2020, about 154 million students receiving compulsory education were exempt from tuition fees and other charges at school, while 25 million students from poor families were offered living subsidies.

From 2016 to 2020, a total of 163.9 billion yuan was allocated to improve conditions of schools in poor areas including on education informatization.

During the period, another 103 billion yuan was distributed to pilot districts as incentives amid the country's efforts to improve the nutritional status of children in poor areas.

