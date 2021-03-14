Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 14, 2021
China's weekly coastal bulk freight index edges down

(Xinhua)    14:09, March 14, 2021

China's coastal bulk freight market saw a drop in general demand in the week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The composite index for coastal bulk freight fell 2.2 percent week on week to 1,214.78, the SSE said.

The coal sub-index went down 3.6 percent to 1,266.99, and the sub-index for oil products edged up 1.2 percent to 1,489.41.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to reflect the fluctuations of the Chinese coastal transport market.

