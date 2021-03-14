Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 14, 2021
10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Beijing

(Xinhua)    14:06, March 14, 2021

Beijing has administered a total of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to local authorities.

A total of 6.66 million people have been vaccinated, with 3.34 million having received two doses.

