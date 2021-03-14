10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Beijing

Beijing has administered a total of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to local authorities.
A total of 6.66 million people have been vaccinated, with 3.34 million having received two doses.
