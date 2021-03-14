Chinese customs intercept more pests in first two months

Chinese customs intercepted more pests in the first two months of this year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Customs nationwide recorded a total of 7,942 pest interceptions in January and February, up 40.41 percent year on year, involving 172 types of pests, the GAC said.

In the first two months, customs returned or destroyed 56 batches of farm produce from 15 countries and regions, invalidating 33 overseas companies' licenses for exporting goods to China.

To prevent biological hazards from entering China, Chinese customs conducted a total of 69,500 pest interceptions in 2020, up 15 percent year on year.