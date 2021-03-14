China's major ports report container throughput growth

China's major ports reported container throughput growth in early March, data from an industrial association showed.

From March 1 to 10, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 14.5 percent year on year, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

Specifically, the container throughput for foreign trade rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier during the same period.

The association attributed the growth to the production resumption of enterprises in the hinterland, which led to a remarkable rebound in container transportation demand.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports, with its exports soaring 50.1 percent to reach 3.06 trillion yuan (about 471.89 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months of this year.