U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer urges NY Governor Cuomo to resign over sexual harassment allegations

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) tours the Northwell Health Core Lab in New Hyde Park before delivering his daily COVID-19 briefing in New York, the United States, April 19, 2020. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Handout via Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday urged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, the most powerful Democratic voice so far to pressure the governor to quit amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Schumer, who represents the state of New York in the Senate, said in a joint statement issued together with fellow Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand from the same state that they believed it would be difficult for Cuomo, also a Democrat, to continue to hold on to power given the controversies.

"Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership," the two senators said.

"We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct," they said. "Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."