Rufous-necked hornbills, an endangered species spotted in southwest China's Yunan province

(People's Daily Online)    17:29, March 12, 2021

A few landscape photographers captured rare footage of three rufous-necked hornbills in a forest at an altitude of 2,000 meters on March 7, 2021 in Yingjiang county, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province. The footage is strong evidence pointing to the existence of rufous-necked hornbills in Yunnan. Presently under national first-class protection, the birds mainly inhabit colder mountain areas with an altitude of over 1,500 meters, and are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITIES).

