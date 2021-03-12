Chinese scientists develop washable display fabric

A Chinese research team has developed a large-area display fabric that is flexible, breathable, and washable, thepaper.cn reported on March 11.

Photo shows luminescent fibers in different colors. (Photo/thepaper.cn)

The fabric, according to a study in the journal Nature on March 11, is the work of a team led by Peng Huisheng, a professor in the department of macromolecular engineering at Fudan University in east China's Shanghai.

The team produced a prototype of a display fabric measuring 6 meters in length and 25 centimeters in width, said Peng, explaining that the fabric contains roughly half a million pixels, one for each point where the electrically conductive weft threads meet the luminescent warp fibers, which are spaced about 800 micrometers apart.

The display textile remains stable even when it is bent, stretched, or pressed, according to the study. It is also flexible and breathable and can withstand repeated machine-washing, making it suitable for practical applications.

The success didn't come easily. Peng and his colleagues have spent a decade developing smart polymer fibers and fabrics. The breakthrough came after they examined the way threads could intersect with each other in the warp and weft of a woven piece to resemble pixels of a display.

Photo shows the illuminated Fudan University logo woven from luminescent fibers on a coat. (Photo/thepaper.cn)

The team thus devoted themselves to developing yarn wraps coated with luminescent composite and conductive wefts spun from a kind of gel, and finally succeeded in producing the two materials. The luminescent warp fibers with different colors are less than 0.5 mm in diameter, ensuring that the display fabric is breathable.

They then weaved conductive weft and luminescent warp fibers to form micrometer-scale electroluminescent units at the weft–warp contact points, creating tiny dots of light.

Peng's team also overcame another technical challenge of uniformly coating the thin luminescent layer with the help of scraping micro-pinholes.

The team showed an integrated textile system consisting of display and power supply, demonstrating the system's potential applications within the internet of things and human–machine interactions in various areas, including smart communication, and healthcare.

Photo shows Peng Huisheng (2nd L) and his team members. (Photo/thepaper.cn)

In the future, smart clothing could help display maps, and serve as a real-time communication tool for individuals with voice or speech difficulties.