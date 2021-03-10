China urges Ofcom to revoke fines on CGTN, warns of possible countermeasures

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Tuesday. /Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) to revoke its wrong decision of fining Chinese broadcaster CGTN, saying that China reserves the right to make rightful and necessary countermeasures.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks after Ofcom imposed a ￡225,000 fine on CGTN after the latter aired confessions made by British citizen Peter Humphrey, which he later claimed was made under duress.

Zhao said China is concerned about the UK's decision, which sets an obstacle for Chinese media reporting in the UK.

Previously Ofcom has recklessly revoked the license of CGTN, which was met by China's repeated objections, Zhao said. CGTN has always upheld an objective and impartial attitude in its reporting, he said.

He said that the wrong decision made by the office this time mirrored its strong bias and ideological prejudice against China, and is a blatantly political crackdown.

What Ofcom should do is investigate certain British media outlets' biased and falsified reports of China, Zhao urged, noting that China reserves the right to make rightful and necessary countermeasures.

Last month, China's National Radio and Television Administration announced that BBC World News had been barred from airing in China, as some BBC reports on China infringed on the principles of truthfulness and impartiality in journalism.

Zhao said that Humphrey was sentenced by a Shanghai court on August 8, 2014 to two years and six months in prison for illegally obtaining citizens' personal information, and he confessed his misdeeds. The UK citizen's rights were fully protected during his prison term.

"Humphrey should repent and make a fresh start instead of making unfounded claims. By doing this, not only will his wrongdoings not be erased, he will also be subject to moral judgment," said Zhao.