Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, depart after a visit at Canada House in London, Britain on Jan. 7, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize.

During the two-hour appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Harry revealed the problems had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year.

The palace has not yet responded to the interview, in which Meghan described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts and said a member of the family had "concerns" about the color of her son's skin.

The family member was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip, according to Harry, sparking a flurry of speculation about who it could be.

Leaders around the world were asked about the interview, and citizens of many countries had an opinion.

In Accra, Ghana, Devinia Cudjoe said that hearing that a member of the royal family was worried about the color of the skin of an unborn child was insulting to people of the Commonwealth.

In Nairobi, Kenya, Rebecca Wangare called Meghan "a 21st- century icon of a strong woman. She has faced racism head-on".

Asma Sultan, a journalist in Karachi, Pakistan, said the interview "is going to tarnish the image of the royal family".

"There is so much controversy ever since Diana's death, so it is new Pandora box which is opened up," she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to comment on the interview, praising the queen but saying that "when it comes to matters to do with the royal family the right thing for a prime minister to say is nothing."

Asked whether US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill had any reaction to the interview, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Meghan's decision to speak about her struggles with mental health "takes courage" and "that's certainly something the president believes in".

But she said she wouldn't offer additional comment on the situation "given these are private citizens, sharing their own story and their own struggles".

The allegations are especially damaging because many observers hoped Harry and Meghan would help the tradition-bound monarchy relate to an increasingly multicultural nation. In the early days of their marriage, Harry and Meghan joined William and his wife, Catherine, in projecting a glamorous, energetic image for the young royals.

That partnership was severed when Harry and Meghan left the country, saying they wanted to earn their own living and escape what they called intrusive, racist coverage by the British media.

But the interview brought that criticism into the palace itself, with the couple directing allegations of racism at an unidentified member of the royal family.

Meghan said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, Harry told her that the royal family had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Harry confirmed the conversation, saying: "I was a bit shocked". He said he wouldn't reveal who made the comment.

Meghan, 39, acknowledged she was naive at the start of her relationship with Harry and unprepared for the royal life. A successful actress before her marriage, she said she bridled at the controlling nature of being royal, squirming at the idea that she had to live on terms set by palace staff. This was compounded by the fact that the staff refused to help her when she faced racist attacks from the media and internet trolls, she said.

The situation became so difficult that at one point, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Winfrey.

The implications for the interview — which was broadcast Sunday evening in the United States and will air in Britain on Monday night — are only beginning to be understood. Emily Nash, royal editor at Hello! Magazine, said the revelations had left her and many other viewers "shell-shocked".

"I don't see how the palace can ignore these allegations, they're incredibly serious," she said.

The couple had faced severe criticism in the United Kingdom before the interview. Prince Philip, 99, is in a London hospital recovering from a heart procedure, and critics saw the decision to go forward as being a burden on the queen — even though CBS, rather than Harry and Meghan, dictated the timing of the broadcast.

In the United States, sympathy for the couple poured in. Tennis star Serena Williams, a friend who attended Harry and Meghan's wedding, said on Twitter that the duchess's words "illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

Britain could be less forgiving once the full interview is broadcast, since some see the pair as putting personal happiness ahead of public duty.

The couple revealed their second child, due in the summer, would be a girl.

Both Meghan and Harry praised the support they had received from the monarch. "The queen has always been wonderful to me," Meghan said.

But Harry revealed he currently has a poor relationship with William and said things got so bad with his father that at one point Prince Charles stopped taking his calls.

"There is a lot to work through there," Harry said of his father. "I feel really let down. He's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened."