Anual Enlighten Festival held in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 10:38, March 09, 2021

Photo taken on March 8, 2021 shows people enjoying the colorful lights during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs from Feb. 26 to March 8 in Canberra with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)