Anual Enlighten Festival held in Canberra, Australia
(Xinhua) 10:38, March 09, 2021
Photo taken on March 8, 2021 shows people enjoying the colorful lights during the Enlighten Festival in Canberra, Australia. The annual Enlighten Festival runs from Feb. 26 to March 8 in Canberra with landmark buildings illuminated with colorful lights. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)
RELATED ARTICLES
MOST VIEWED
- People visit ox-themed art exhibition welcoming Year of the Ox at Hainan Museum
- "Mind-written" couplets add technology to Spring Festival celebrations
- China underlines well-being of left-behind children, elderly in holiday
- New York City remaking holiday traditions amid pandemic: media
- 13th winter fishing and traveling festival opens in Chifeng, N China
- People participate in march to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn festival in Singapore
- U.S. ginseng festival to continue to feature China elements
- Chinese lanterns presented at Lantern Festival in Gaillac, France
- Camel culture festival kicks off in N China’s Inner Mongolia
- Traditional Chinese festival gains popularity overseas, brings business opportunities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online All Rights Reserved
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online All Rights Reserved