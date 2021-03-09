Commentary: China walks the walk in building community with shared future

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the United Nations (UN) flag flying outside the UN headquarters in New York, the United States. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- China has offered the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity as its solution to global challenges.

The vision embodies the idea of building an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity. Incorporating Chinese wisdom, it serves as a global public good in response to a global deficit of governance, trust, peace and development.

It calls for upholding and practicing multilateralism, which serves the interests of all countries and peoples, and sets the right direction for a world undergoing major changes and transitions.

In pursuit of the vision, China has not only talked the talk but walked the walk. Over the past 40-plus years, China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty, contributing more than 70 percent of global poverty reduction over the period.

In combating climate change, China has vowed to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, with more detailed measures in the piepline.

The country has promised to work with all parties to build the Belt and Road into a broad path of common development and prosperity.

Facing major changes unseen in a century, the world needs the vision to guide it out of its current predicament and ensure stable development.

A community with a shared future for humanity allows countries to meet each other halfway. Only when countries embrace the vision can they prosper together.