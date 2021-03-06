China's major ports report container throughput growth

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's major ports reported mild container throughput growth in late February, data from an industrial association showed.

From Feb. 21 to 28, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 1.6 percent year on year, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

The growth rate at Shenzhen and Guangzhou ports exceeded 20 percent, while that of Qingdao port exceeded 15 percent, said the association.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports. The country recorded a 4 percent growth in exports last year as it emerged from global economic and trade challenges.