Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's major ports report container throughput growth

(Xinhua)    13:51, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's major ports reported mild container throughput growth in late February, data from an industrial association showed.

From Feb. 21 to 28, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 1.6 percent year on year, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.

The growth rate at Shenzhen and Guangzhou ports exceeded 20 percent, while that of Qingdao port exceeded 15 percent, said the association.

The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports. The country recorded a 4 percent growth in exports last year as it emerged from global economic and trade challenges.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York