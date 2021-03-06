Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Mar 6, 2021
China's rail freight volume up 4.1 pct in 2020

(Xinhua)    13:50, March 06, 2021

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The volume of freight carried on China's railways reported a year-on-year increase of 4.1 percent last year, as economic activity steadily recovered.

Railways transported 3.58 billion tonnes of cargo in 2020, up 141 million tonnes compared to a year earlier, according to data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

The number of containers transported through railways surged 36.7 percent year on year, the data showed.

Rail cargo volume is widely seen as a key indicator for economic activity.

