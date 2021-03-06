Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 10 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, including three each in Tianjin and Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai and Sichuan, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Friday, 15 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 5,059 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,896 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 163 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,962 by Friday, including 173 patients still receiving treatment, including one in severe condition.

A total of 85,153 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Friday, and 4,451 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 23 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 256 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 254 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Friday, 11,066 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 201 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 960 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,604 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 928 had been discharged in Taiwan.