Chinese leaders attend deliberations at annual legislative session

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, joins deputies from Jiangxi Province in group deliberation at the fourth session of the 13th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese leaders on Friday attended deliberations at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, and Han Zheng -- members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee -- all gave their full support for the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the session.

When joining NPC deputies from Jiangxi Province in a group deliberation, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said that out of the 100-year history of the CPC, the time since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 is one of the most remarkable periods in Chinese history.

It is the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core that has played a decisive role in leading the country forward when storms struck, Li said.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, told deputies from Sichuan Province that over the past year, China's strategic achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and the country's complete victory in poverty eradication are fundamentally attributed to Xi's leadership.

These achievements have displayed the political advantages of the CPC's leadership and the institutional strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said.

Speaking to the deputies from Hebei Province, Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, underscored efforts to promote the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, boost the planning and construction of the Xiong'an New Area and make sound preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

He also urged efforts to promote rural vitalization while consolidating poverty eradication results and strengthen the protection and improvement of people's livelihood.

While deliberating with Heilongjiang Province deputies, Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, stressed full and faithful implementation of the new development philosophy, urging the province to foster competitive strengths by leveraging the advantages in policy, resources, and ecology to make new progress in revitalizing the province.

Zhao also called on commissions for discipline inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels to focus on the big picture of the country's modernization drive to perform their supervisory duties.

Deliberating with Shaanxi Province deputies, Vice Premier Han Zheng stressed that macro policies should be implemented scientifically and precisely to promote sustained economic recovery and high-quality development while ensuring social harmony and stability.

Han also called for efforts to deepen institutional reform on science and technology, give more fiscal support to the grass-roots level, and continue real-estate market regulation.