China urges relevant parties to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China urged the relevant parties to strictly observe international law and basic norms governing international relations, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs in any way, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks after the Republic of Belarus on Friday delivered a joint statement on behalf of 70 countries at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council to support China's position and measures on Hong Kong-related issues and oppose Western countries' exploitation of such issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.

The statement said that Hong Kong was lifted out of chaos and stability was gradually restored after the national security legislation took effect, Wang noted.

Stressing that non-interference is an important principle of the UN Charter and a basic norm governing international relations, and Hong Kong SAR is an inalienable part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs, the joint statement urges the relevant parties to earnestly respect China's sovereignty and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, Wang said.

Besides, another 20-plus countries also voiced support for China's position and measures on Hong Kong-related issues in their respective remarks at the Human Rights Council, he added.

Wang said China is committed to the principle of "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy. The Central Government's relevant measures for Hong Kong will better protect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents, promote Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and contribute to the steadfast and successful implementation of "one country, two systems."

"Hong Kong is China's Special Administrative Region and its affairs are an integral part of China's internal affairs which allow no interference by any country, organization or individual," Wang stressed.

Once again, the UN Human Rights Council was echoed with calls for justice jointly uttered by a great number of developing countries. It is crystal-clear that facts speak so much louder than words and justice will never fail to prevail. China is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing "one country, two systems", and in upholding prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, he said.