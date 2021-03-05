China to uphold innovation-driven development, create new development strengths

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will pursue innovation-driven development and create new strengths for development, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, which was unveiled on Friday.

China will uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and take self-reliance in science and technology as strategic underpinning for national development.

China will improve its national innovation system and speed up efforts to build the country into a scientific and technological powerhouse.

The country will strengthen its national strategic strength in science and technology, enhance enterprises' innovation capacity, stimulate the vitality of talent for innovation, and make institutional improvement in sci-tech innovation, according to the draft outline.