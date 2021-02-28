China unveils top 10 scientific advances of 2020

The return capsule of China's Chang'e-5 probe lands in Siziwang Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Dec. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Science and Technology unveiled the selected top 10 domestic scientific advances of 2020 Saturday.

Chinese scientists' remarkable progress in tackling COVID-19, the Chang'e-5 probe's retrieval of lunar samples, and the deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe's diving record topped the list.

Other advances include research on the transmission of human genetic materials, transparent ferroelectric single crystals with ultrahigh piezoelectricity, quantum interference in chemical reactions, as well as biomarkers and potential intervention targets for organ aging in mammals.

Chinese scientists' efforts in measuring the new height of Mount Qomolangma, revealing the evolution and migration history of Chinese populations with ancient DNA, and recreating the history of over 300 million years of biodiversity changes on Earth, are also listed.