IP court of China's SPC concludes over 4,200 cases since establishment

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Intellectual Property (IP) Court of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has accepted 5,121 cases since its establishment, concluding 4,220 of these cases, with a closing rate of 82 percent, the SPC said Friday.

The court concluded a total of 2,787 cases in 2020, an increase of 1,354 cases, or 95 percent, over the previous year, according to the SPC.

Since its launch, the IP court has effectively shortened the average trial period of second-instance substantive cases concerning technical intellectual property, as well as improved trial quality and efficiency, said He Zhonglin, vice president of the IP court of the SPC.

The IP court also severely cracks down on malicious infringement by applying punitive damages. "In the future, the court will further increase the compensation for intellectual property infringement, and there will be more cases of high compensation," He said.