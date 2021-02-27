Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Road safety urged as China braces for post-holiday travel rush

(Xinhua)    09:45, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Drivers have been urged to strictly abide by safety rules as China braces for a post-holiday travel rush following the Lantern Festival, which falls on Friday this year and marks the end of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations.

Special checks against driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle overloading and other illegalities will be carried out at night for four days through March 1, according to a Ministry of Public Security press conference on Friday.

Among wider efforts to ensure smooth post-holiday traffic flows and road safety, local authorities will increase patrols and checks around cargo transport stations and ore plants to curb vehicle overloading, fatigued driving and other illegal practices.

More measures, including better interagency coordination, will be taken to improve road safety in rural areas as many migrant workers begin their return to urban centers when the Spring Festival celebrations draw to an end, according to the ministry.

The ministry also urged an overhaul of and increased patrols at road sections susceptible to accidents, including long downhill slopes. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York