Road safety urged as China braces for post-holiday travel rush

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Drivers have been urged to strictly abide by safety rules as China braces for a post-holiday travel rush following the Lantern Festival, which falls on Friday this year and marks the end of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations.

Special checks against driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle overloading and other illegalities will be carried out at night for four days through March 1, according to a Ministry of Public Security press conference on Friday.

Among wider efforts to ensure smooth post-holiday traffic flows and road safety, local authorities will increase patrols and checks around cargo transport stations and ore plants to curb vehicle overloading, fatigued driving and other illegal practices.

More measures, including better interagency coordination, will be taken to improve road safety in rural areas as many migrant workers begin their return to urban centers when the Spring Festival celebrations draw to an end, according to the ministry.

The ministry also urged an overhaul of and increased patrols at road sections susceptible to accidents, including long downhill slopes.