Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to strengthen sci-tech innovation in integrated circuits: official

(Xinhua)    09:32, February 27, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen the sci-tech innovation in integrated circuits to ensure the quality and autonomy of industrial development, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

China will focus on some core technologies and frontier basic research in the fields of integrated circuits, software, high-end chips and new-generation semiconductors. China will offer support through national key research-and-development programs, give full play to the dominant role of enterprises in innovation and promote the deep integration of industries, universities and research institutes, Wang told a press conference in Beijing.

Noting that China has become the largest and fastest growing market for integrated circuits, Wang said the country has always adhered to the principles of open development and win-win cooperation, hoping to jointly promote the development of the global integrated-circuit industry.

"We will continue to promote international cooperation in the field by creating a favorable environment for international enterprises to invest in China and strengthening cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises," Wang said.

Efforts will be made to strengthen intellectual-property protection and toughen the punishments for intellectual-property infringements in this area, Wang added.

In July 2020, China rolled out a set of policies to support the high-quality development of the integrated-circuit and software industries, covering tax incentives, financial support, research, market application and international cooperation. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York