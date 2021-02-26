China outlines key tasks for rural work in 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs unveiled guidelines on the country's rural work for 2021 on Thursday, stressing efforts to push rural vitalization and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

The guidelines outlined 34 specific tasks to be achieved this year, covering areas including ensuring agricultural supply and enhancing the sector's technological strength.

The ministry will step up policy support to help grain output stay above 650 billion kg this year amid efforts to ensure food security, and upgrade agricultural machinery and apply new technologies to modernize the agricultural sector.

The guidelines also detailed policies to make agriculture greener and improve living conditions in rural areas.

The guidelines went public after the country unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2021 on Sunday, which lists the targets and tasks concerning agriculture and rural areas for 2021, as well as a broader vision up to the year 2025.