Video: The big world in Lilliput

Using miniature landscapes to reconstruct different scenes in the real world. There is a distinct feeling of happiness when you can concentrate on life’s various shapes and appearances. It's been a busy year. Lay down your physical and mental fatigue; stir up your longing for home. No matter you’re rich or poor, even if a thousand-mile-long journey, one cannot help but yearn for the return home. At the end of the year, no matter whether one is empty or full, a failure or a success, home will always be the harbor of your soul.

Go to Lilliput and have a ski, simulate a moon landing. Best wishes for 2021!