Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Video: The big world in Lilliput

(People's Daily Online)    16:51, February 24, 2021

Using miniature landscapes to reconstruct different scenes in the real world. There is a distinct feeling of happiness when you can concentrate on life’s various shapes and appearances. It's been a busy year. Lay down your physical and mental fatigue; stir up your longing for home. No matter you’re rich or poor, even if a thousand-mile-long journey, one cannot help but yearn for the return home. At the end of the year, no matter whether one is empty or full, a failure or a success, home will always be the harbor of your soul.

Go to Lilliput and have a ski, simulate a moon landing. Best wishes for 2021!

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York