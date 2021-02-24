Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
China's urban, rural subsistence allowances cover 44.3 mln people

(Xinhua)    09:56, February 24, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 44.3 million people are covered by China's urban and rural subsistence allowances at present, said a senior civil affairs official Tuesday.

Urban and rural subsistence allowances have increased by 8.6 percent and 11.7 percent year on year, respectively, said Li Jiheng, minister of civil affairs, at a press conference.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs will carry out identification and registration of low-income families to establish an information base that can be dynamically updated, so as to strengthen monitoring and early warning and provide targeted assistance, said Tang Chengpei, vice minister of civil affairs.

The ministry has made public over 3,700 social assistance service hotlines at all levels across the country to ensure smooth channels for people in need to seek help, according to Tang.

