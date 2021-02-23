Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's home prices see mild increases in January

(Xinhua)    11:23, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see a generally stable housing market in January, with home prices in 70 major cities showing mild month-on-month increases, official data showed Tuesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou -- rose 0.6 percent month on month in January, compared with a 0.3-percent increase registered in December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 31 second-tier cities saw a month-on-month increase of 0.4 percent in new home prices, while 35 third-tier cities witnessed a month-on-month rise of 0.2 percent in new home prices last month.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York