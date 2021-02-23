Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Turkey reports 8,104 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:52, February 23, 2021

A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Ankara, Turkey, on Feb. 22, 2021. Turkey on Monday confirmed 8,104 new COVID-19 cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,646,526. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 5,939,000 people have been vaccinated so far. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Turkey on Monday confirmed 8,104 new COVID-19 cases, including 623 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,646,526.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 78 to 28,138, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,529,450 after 5,690 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish health ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,189, said the ministry.

A total of 118,816 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 32,436,998.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 5,939,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. 


