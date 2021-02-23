NEW YORK, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- New York City's latest COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 7.20 percent, compared with 7.31 percent one day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, de Blasio said that there were 252 new hospital admissions and new cases of the coronavirus reached 3,116, adding that "Start this week off right: get tested for COVID-19."

During his press conference on Monday, the mayor said that "We have more and more capacity all the time. We have finally received last week's shipment (of COVID-19 vaccine). We need the supply to be consistent."

NYC had fewer than 1,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on-hand on Saturday, data from the city's website showed. The city gets its supply from the New York State. The state said that their shipments were delayed this week due to the winter storms impacting much of the country.

As of Sunday evening, the coronavirus deaths added up to 28,824 and the confirmed cases 684,185 in NYC, according to The City, a project that tracks the spread of confirmed COVID-19 infections and fatalities in New York City, based on information provided by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the governor's office, The COVID Tracking Project and the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.