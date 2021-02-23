Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Israel registers 6,516 new COVID-19 cases, 754,481 in total

(Xinhua)    10:47, February 23, 2021

JERUSALEM, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,516 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total confirmed tally in the country to 754,481.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,593 after 30 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 858 to 801, out of 1,303 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 709,196, with 11,522 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 39,692.

This is the lowest number of active cases reported in Israel since Dec. 28, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.41 million, or 47.4 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among soldiers had dropped to 986.

This is the first time since Jan. 6 that the number of active patients among Israeli soldiers is below 1,000.

The IDF added that 4,816 soldiers are currently in home quarantine.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

