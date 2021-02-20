Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 20, 2021
Lucky bags for animals

(People's Daily Online)    17:47, February 20, 2021

I've got some lucky bags for you 

with your favorite food in them.

I hope you have lovely babies this year.

Recently, keepers at Locajoy theme park in Yongchuan, Chongqing have prepared lucky bags for the animals.

Keepers put various types of food in these bags.

Apples, lesser pandas’ favorite fruit, were put in their lucky bags,

and mealworms, peanuts, raisins and eggs, which Squirrel monkeys love, were put in their lucky bags.

The way various animals eat are also very cute and lovely. 

