Pic story of The Man That Rescues Dogs sanctuary in Thailand

Special wheelchairs for paralyzed dogs are seen at The Man That Rescues Dogs sanctuary in Chonburi Province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2021. The Man That Rescues Dogs sanctuary was opened in 2017 and currently houses 600 rescued dogs. It monitors and feeds a further 350 within the Bangsaen and Sriracha area. Covering an area of 5,000 square meters, the Sanctuary consists of a full service clinic, a care centre for disabled dogs, a sterile quarantine section for new rescues and dogs with serious diseases, a specialized distemper unit, 3 swimming pools for water therapy and exercise, and 5 main shelters each with a wide array of fun obstacles for play and shade. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)