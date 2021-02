The Maldives and Eritrea have formally established diplomatic ties, local media citing a joint communique reported on Friday.

A joint communique signed by Permanent Representative of the Maldives to the United Nations Thilmeeza Hussain and Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the United Nations Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes formalized the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Maldives now has diplomatic relations with 176 countries.