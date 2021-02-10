Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Chinese vice-premier speaks with IMF chief via video link

(Xinhua)    09:02, February 10, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva via video link at request on Feb. 9, 2021. They exchanged in-depth views on macroeconomics, trade, climate change financing, and support for the development of low-income countries. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He spoke with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva via video link at request on Tuesday.

They exchanged in-depth views on macroeconomics, trade, climate change financing, and support for the development of low-income countries.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China's economy has a sound recovery momentum, its financial system is sustainable, and its market entities are resilient.

He said China is ready to strengthen communication and coordination with the IMF to promote the world economy's stable recovery.

Georgieva said the IMF hopes to improve comprehensive cooperation with China. She also thanked China and the Chinese people for their strong support of the IMF.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

